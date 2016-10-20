Check out Doctor Strange in advance of new Hollywood film

Are you excited about the new Doctor Strange movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch?I’m looking forward to it and, in the meantime, I’d like to recommend my favourite

Dr. Strange graphic novel — Dr. Strange & Dr. Doom: Triumph & Torment. Triumph and Torment is a Marvel Comics graphic novel featuring the two most famous doctors in their universe, Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom.

For those unfamiliar with the characters, it is an unlikely pairing and one Doctor Strange enters very apprehensively. The story begins with a summons called out to Earth’s most gifted mystics to compete in a contest of sorcery, the winner to earn the title of Sorcerer Supreme among his colleagues and a boon to be granted. Although it kind of sounds like the plot of a cheesy kung fu movie or video game, it gets better, so stick with it. The outcome of this contest is easily predicted as there is only one character who holds the title of Sorcerer Supreme.

But was this part of a scheme all along?

Now the two doctors are honour bound to complete a task of Doom’s choosing. Every year on Midsummer’s Eve, Victor von Doom battles with the forces of evil in a futile effort to free his mother’s soul from Hades. This time, he has the teaching and assistance of Doctor Strange who has prepared Doom as best as possible to maximize the chance for his mother’s redemption.

Many challenges must be overcome in a realm filled with treachery and deceit, with an insurmountable cost hinging on the precipice of success.

Can it be paid? This book is an awesome read. I enjoyed it more than watching TV or a movie.

Roger Stern has written the story, so veteran readers will enjoy it and newcomers who don’t know anything about either character will learn all they need to know about their backgrounds just by reading this book.

Expertly penciled by Mike Mignola, this graphic novel has some amazing visuals.

Keep in mind, this is years before Mignola joined Dark Horse Books and created his most infamous character, Hellboy.

The illustrations in Triumph and Torment are much cleaner than the boldly lined blocky characters of Hellboy comics, but you can definitely see the building blocks for it are growing in his use of heavily blacked areas and the way he has rendered the monsters.

The illustrations are suitably completed with inks and colouring produced by Mark Badger. The current volume was reprinted in August 2013 and it contains the original graphic novel Triumph and Treachery.

Also included are four short stories featuring a teaser subplot from a Doctor Strange issue, an early attempt of Doctor Doom’s efforts to free his mother’s soul from astonishing tales and two stories from Marvel Fanfare featuring Namor the Sub-Mariner illustrated by an early career Mignola.

Randy Wagner is assistant manager of High Octane Comics. For more, visit 250 Third Ave. or call 250-377-8444.