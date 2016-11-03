Cheers and jeers: ‘There are decent, honest people in this city’

CIBC staffer went above and beyond

Huge cheers go out to Kiley St-Amand at CIBC on Victoria Street for going above and beyond to help out a stranded young woman in Australia and her worried mom in Kelowna. You’re amazing.

— Jennifer Lochhead, Lake Country

Thanks for returning parcel

I’d like to show there are decent, honest people in this city. Like many folks, we struggled to use up our Air Miles before they expired, so we ordered an expensive item.

We waited for it to arrive but no luck. Then, a young man rang our doorbell with our parcel. Canpar delivered it to his house and, despite his efforts to get them to retrieve it, they never came back so he brought it to our house himself. He could have kept it and we would be none the wiser, but he did the honest thing. Kudos to him and boo hiss to Canpar and Air Miles.

— Joanne Seright, Kamloops

Accolades to Cascades, RIH, Holiday Inn

Accolades, kudos and many thanks to the casino, hospital and Holiday Inn. On Oct. 8, my husband Julio Kelly and myself arrived in Kamloops at 4:30 p.m. from Penticton to meet friends at the Holiday Inn Express. By 5 p.m., we were in the casino and, at about 6 p.m., my husband had a medical emergency.

Casino security personnel were there in a flash and helped him in a professional and caring manner until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, staff were fabulous — especially Dr. Mark Langford, who didn’t give up until he diagnosed Julio’s problem. He was admitted and I stayed at the hotel four nights, instead of the intended one.

Casino staff put the shuttle at my disposal for trips back and forth the Saturday night and followed up on Julio’s status. Hotel staff were also amazing. A big thanks to all. And, yes, we will return to Kamloops.

— Sylvia Lilley/Julio Kelly, Penticton

50th anniversary made special by many

On Saturday, Oct. 8, we celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. Many thanks go out to Tricia Lennartz and her bakery staff at Your Independent Grocer for the wonderful cake with our wedding picture printed on it. Also, many thanks to the chefs and staff at Frick and Frack Taphouse for hosting. You all made it a truly wonderful celebration.

— Pat and Joan McKinnon , Kamloops

