Cheers and Jeers: Family Fishing Day ‘spectactular’

Fishing day fun

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Kamloops and District Fish and Game Association held its annual Family Fishing Day at Walloper Lake. It was a spectacular day, with families enjoying the beautiful country the Kamloops area has to offer and embracing a fun winter activity. Thank you to Kamloops Fish and Game for putting this on. My two-year-old granddaughter had a lot of fun and has a better understanding of where the fish she eats comes from.

— Brad Arner, Kamloops

Thank you for shoveling Monashee

What does a “good neighbour” look like? If you live at the end of Monashee Place and look out your window after a fresh snowfall, you will see. They will be out there shoveling all the snow off the cul-de-sac so, when the city trucks come there will be no huge frozen ridges of snow and ice left in front of our driveways. I watched two neighbours recently removing snow from the entire end of the street and around every driveway. Some of us are physically unable to remove heavy snow and ice, so help from these neighbours is appreciated very, very much. Thank you Dean and Angela.



— A very grateful neighbour, Kamloops