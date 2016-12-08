Cheers and jeers: ‘A high five for customer satisfaction’

Satisfied customer

A big thank you to Spencer Dobell, owner of Nature’s Fare in Kamloops. I was given wrong information by a staff member and was prepared to order online, which was brought to his attention by a family member. I not only received a prompt call from Spencer assuring me the product was indeed available in the store, but given a generous gift card as a goodwill gesture. That rates as a high five for customer satisfaction and a thank you for caring about your customers.

— Deann Martin, Kamloops



First-class theatre

Mamma Mia! — my, my, my what an incredible emotional high I experienced from this entertaining musical for the opening performance at Sagebrush Theatre. There wasn’t a dull moment throughout two hours of story, songs and emotions — no lagging for even one moment. The director, choreographer, actors, musicians, costume designers, etc., all achieved more than a first-class live-theatre-musical production, above and beyond expectations.

— Jake Ootes, Kamloops

Effort truly shines

To the person who puts the star with lights on the mountain in Dallas — thank you for your generous effort every year. It brings much joy and peace to us all.

— Marylee Potestio, Kamloops

Downtown a gift

I’ve lived downtown for nine years and always do my Christmas shopping in my neighbourhood. There are so many wonderful unique shops and I even enjoy the brisk air as I go from store to store. I feel good supporting our local businesses and suggest more Kamloopsians do the same.

— Laura Douglas, Kamloops

