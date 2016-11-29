Cheers and jeers from Kamloops council on Trans Mountain approval

The expansion of a major oil pipeline through Kamloops is appearing more likely — and it’s prompting mixed emotions from city hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his government’s approval on Tuesday for Kinder Morgan to triple the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline connecting Alberta to Burnaby.

The company will twin its existing line in many cases, though in Kamloops it will divert through a Telus right-of-way in the Lac du Bois grasslands instead of crossing private property in the Westsyde neighbourhood. The pipeline also crosses the Thompson River near Fulton Field, while a new pump station is planned for the city.

While council has never taken a formal position on the pipeline, Kinder Morgan and the City of Kamloops signed a deal nearly two years ago which would see the city gain about $700,000 in community funding if the pipeline is built — a sum the company has positioned as a way to reduce the impact of construction.

The money could factor into an upgrade of Tranquille Road’s Brocklehurst and airport sections, which council approved last year. That approximately $8-million plan would see a roundabout installed at the entrance to Kamloops Airport and improved welcome signs for visitors to Kamloops, with later phases adding sidewalks and trails to the road.

Coun. Tina Lange, who sat on the airport gateway committee, said the plan to upgrade Tranquille Road doesn’t hinge on money from Kinder Morgan, though it may be used there since the city has to dig up the road in that area to replace aging sewer mains.

“If we’re digging up the road anyway, we’d be crazy not to upgrade it,” she said.

Lange said she’s torn about the pipeline, which she said is safer than rail transport, but will increase greenhouse-gas emissions.

She also has concerns about the decision to route the pipeline through a Telus right of way in the Lac du Bois grasslands, though she said meetings with the company on its mitigation plans have helped.

“I guess it’s almost impossible to propagate bunch grass, but they’re finding other native plants to fill that in…” she said. “They’ve made big promises.”

Coun. Denis Walsh said he’s “very disappointed” to see the pipeline approved by Ottawa.

But, Coun. Marg Spina said she’s pleased with the decision, calling it a safer option for communities such as Kamloops, which are on rail lines.

“I am very delighted we have a safe way to transport oil down to the coast,” she said.

