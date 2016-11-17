Cheers and jeers: ‘Our server told us his lunch was free’

Thanks to the city

Kudos again to city workers for the cleaning and tidying up of the cenotaph and surrounding area in Riverside Park and for the bleachers in preparation for last week’s Remembrance Day service. They continually work hard to enhance the park’s beautiful location. Thank you.

— Jenny John, Kamloops



For highest service

I would like to send a big thank you to Earls restaurant. After taking my veteran grandfather to the Remembrance Day ceremony at the park, we headed there for lunch. My grandfather was wearing his Royal Canadian Navy blazer and hat with his ID badge. When it came time to pay, our server told us his lunch was free and thanked him for his service. Thank you for making Kamloops such a wonderful city to live in.

— Katie Bickerton, Kamloops

Royal treatment

In early November, I stayed four days in Royal Inland Hospital and I wanted to thank the staff who provided excellent care. I experienced a severe allergic reaction and they were diligent in taking care of me and making me feel comfortable while going through this experience. They included emergency room, trauma and ICU staff — without them, I may not be here today. My family and I are forever grateful for the amazing care you provided.

— G. Rabbitt, Kamloops