Cheers and Jeers: ‘We will surely be in good hands’

Out of hot water

I went into my furnace room one afternoon and noticed my hot water tank was leaking. I phoned Interior Plumbing and Heating at about 1:30 p.m.

After a couple of questions, they dispatched a serviceman with a new tank, which was installed before 4 p.m. My wife and I were totally impressed with the prompt and efficient service and the polite, cheerful technician.

— Richard Berry, Kamloop

What I call service

I dropped a necklace, which was a gift from my daughter, down the sink. I called Roto Rooter and they advised they were booked. I decided to pay overtime as the necklace meant a lot to me. The Roto Rooter owner showed up after closing, got the job done and would not take any money for his efforts. Now that’s what I call service.

— Darlene Spychka, Kamloops

Thank you 6 South

I recently underwent a surgical procedure at RIH. The food notwithstanding, the care I received was outstanding. Doctors Otem and Cameron, who made sure I was fully informed as to what to expect before and after surgery, and the staff of 6 South should be commended for the care and dedication I was shown. What a great team.

The student nurses went over and above to help, even though they were not being paid. If they are any indication of our future health-care workers, we will surely be in good hands.

— Walter Jedyk, Kamloops