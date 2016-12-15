Chemo drugs for animals will be available into 2017

The Interior Health Authority will continue to provide chemotherapy drugs to local veterinarian clinics into 2017.

Dr. Matt Nicol of Riverside Small Animal Hospital, which provides chemotherapy services to dogs, said the health authority has responded to concerns raised by veterinarians after it announced the pharmacy at Royal Inland Hospital would stop providing the drugs in early January.

The IHA sent Nicol a letter advising him it will be flexible in its timeline so animals receiving chemotherapy are not denied as a solution is sought.

The hospital has been preparing the chemotherapy medications as a courtesy.

The provincewide contract with the drug supplier includes a ban on resale of the medication to third-party clinics.

The letter notes the decision was made to comply with the contract, but also because the number of patients at the hospital’s cancer clinic has increased and it is necessary to prioritize patients over external clinics.

The IHA notes in the letter it is aware local pharmacies might be interested in preparing the drugs for sale to vet clinics.

Nicol suspects it will take several months to find a solution.

“But RIH has our backs until we can sort things out,” he said.