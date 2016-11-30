Chewy molasses cookie needs no window-dressing

Holidays mean platters and tins of festive-looking cookies — cookies

with coloured icing, cookies with sprinkles, cookies with fillings, cookies with layers.

An artistic cookie is a thing of beauty — that I will not argue — but I’ll reach past the whole lot if I see a flat, modest, quiet molasses cookie. This is my cookie, not much to look at compared to its flashy holiday brethren, but pliant and spice-scented and, to my mind, kind of perfect.

Because the butter is melted in this recipe, you can just as easily mix them up with a spoon or a rubber spatula as an electric mixer. And also go for dark brown sugar, which contains more — you guessed it — molasses.

Don’t overbake these cookies (unless you want crispy molasses cookies, then go right ahead and add another couple of minutes).

They will keep for three or four days in an airtight container and are good contenders for shipping.

Divide layers with wax or parchment paper, place additional crumbled paper in

the bottom and top of the container to fill it and make sure the container is well-padded before putting it in a box and sending it off to a lucky recipient.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking,

Dinner Solved! and The Mom 100 Cookbook. She blogs online at themom100.com/about-katie-workman.

Chewy molasses cookies

Courtesy chef Katie Workman

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar, plus another 1/2 cup for rolling

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup molasses

1 large egg

In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, cloves and salt. In another large bowl, combine butter, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar and molasses. Beat in egg. Beat in dry ingredients; dough should be fairly stiff. Refrigerate dough about two hours. Preheat oven to 375 F.

Scoop dough by heaping tablespoons and roll into balls. Roll balls in remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar and place two inches apart on a baking sheet (about 12 cookies per baking sheet). Using bottom of a glass, flatten cookies to about 1/4-inch thick, 2.5-inches in diameter. Bake seven or eight minutes, just until set.

Remove cookies from baking sheet and cool on rack. Repeat with the rest of dough.

Nutrition information per serving: 133 calories; 59 calories from fat; 7 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 35 mg cholesterol; 41 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 3 g protein.

— Katie Workman, The Associated Press