Chicken Soup founder coming to TRU

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jack Canfield will be in Kamloops for a daylong session at the Grand Hall at Thompson Rivers University on Oct. 1. The founder of the Chicken Soup for the Soul enterprises, Canfield will talk about strategies to help people reach their potential.

Tickets are $229, which includes lunch, all presentations and Canfield’s latest book.

All profits will be donated to the A Way Home youth homeless initiative and to Developing World Connections. Tickets are available online at jackcanfieldinkamloops.com or at the Home Hardware Building Centre, 1325 Josep Way.