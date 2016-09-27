Chief Gottfriedson witnesses reconciliation ceremony with Prince William

Shane Gottfriedson, B.C. regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations and former longtime Tk’emlups Indian Band chief, witnessed Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, affix the Ring of Reconciliation to the Black Rod at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Monday.

The Black Rod is a ceremonial staff created in 2012 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and is used in the legislature when the Queen or lieutenant-governor is present.

It is inscribed with Lets’e Mot, meaning “one mind” in the Halq’emeylem language. Two eagle feathers separate the words from an etching of the canoe Shxwtitostel, a gift from former Lieutenant Governor Steven Point to the people of British Columbia.

The Ring of Reconciliation is the fourth and final ring on the Black Rod. There are three additional silver rings near the base of the Black Rod. The rings are inscribed with the motto of the Order of the Garter, the national motto of Canada and the provincial motto of British Columbia.

Its origins can be traced to the British Parliament and the various Commonwealth countries around the world.

The Ring of Reconciliation represents reconciliation between the First Nations and settlers in Canada.

“This ceremony was an important and symbolic to witness in the spirit of reconciliation,” Gottfriedson said. “We are all here to stay and we must use every opportunity to ensure our voices, perspectives and positions are heard when government, representatives of the monarchy and the monarchy themselves are present.

“We, as peoples, are all in the same canoe and we must pull together in one direction even when the waters have been rough. We must recognize that the journey may not be an easy one but moving forward together is necessary for reconciliation. Our future generations depend on us to fight when it’s time to fight and reconcile when it’s time to reconciled. Nétsamaát — we are all one.”