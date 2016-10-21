Chimera seeking actors, dancers

Chimera Theatre is holding auditions in November for its upcoming production Mockus. The theatre group is seeking actors and dancers of all ages for the play, which will run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11. The story is based on true events, about a mayor trying to save his city and a clown that inspires him through imagination.

It will feature circus acts and acrobatics. Rehearsals will run part time beginning Dec. 1. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. and auditions are Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

For an application, email andrew@chimeratheatre.com. Applicants are asked to include a resume and headshot with the subject line “Mockus Submission” and are asked to highlight dance experience or circus skills, along with audition availability.

For more information, go online to chimeratheatre.com.