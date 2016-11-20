Choral Rhapsody back Dec. 13

The 19th-annual Choral Rhapsody of Christmas will be at Sagebrush Theatre

on Dec. 13, starting at 7 p.m. Performers include Desert Sound Harmony, German Liederkreis Choir, Kamloops Choristers, Mostly Acappella, Sage Sound Singers, TRU Chamber Chorister and Vivace Chorale.

Before the show begins, the Kamloops Symphony Junior String Orchestra and Stringendo will perform in the lobby. The event is free but donations for the Kamloops Food Bank are requested. Seats need to be booked and can be reserved at the Kamloops Live box office, 250-374-5483, 1025 Lorne St., kamloopslive.ca.

Winter Farm Theatre

Tickets are on sale for The Orphan’s Dream by George Walker, the winter production at Caravan Farm Theatre in Armstrong. The production runs from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31.

Previews are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14; tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Early-bird performances are also at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16; tickets are $35 and $22 for those 18 and younger.

The regular run is from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; tickets are $39 and $25 for those 18 and younger. There are no shows on Dec. 19, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Children three and younger are admitted free. To reserve tickets, call 1-866-311-1011 or go online to ticketseller.ca.