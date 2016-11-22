Christian interested in mayor’s chair if Milobar goes to Victoria

If voters in Kamloops-North Thompson send Mayor Peter Milobar to Victoria in the May provincial election, at least one councillor is already willing to take the job that would be left behind.

Coun. Ken Christian said he would resign his seat and stand for election as mayor should the city call a byelection next year in the event of a Milobar victory in the MLA race.

“I suspect lots of other people would as well, but that’s if there is a byelection and that’s up to Peter,” Christian said. “He’s the mayor and, as you can tell, he’s doing a very good job.”

Christian said he hasn’t spoken with other councillors about what should happen if Milobar is elected to the legislature. Several other councillors have suggested they would prefer to avoid the cost of a byelection and either appoint an acting mayor or create some sort of rotation for the remainder of the term.

Christian said he’s not a fan of their option.

“You can have a rotating mayor, but for the most part, I believe you need somebody at the helm to dole out the tough love when it needs to be doled out, and I don’t think you’d be incentivized to do that if you were the deputy mayor for the month,” he said, noting that option could put the city in a “holding pattern” until the civic election in October 2018.

As to the option of council electing a new leader internally, Christian said the idea doesn’t sit well with him.

“The citizens have to decide,” he said. “It could be me, it could be someone else, but at least the citizens would have put us in.”

Asked why he’s interested in the job, Christian said he doesn’t want to start campaigning until it’s clear there’s a vacancy to fill.

That will come once the polls close on May 9.