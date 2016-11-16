Christmas coming to the square

The Kamloops Heritage Society presents Christmas at the Square Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St., features local crafters and artisans. It is a fundraiser for the heritage building.

Free computer course

The North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., has a files and folders course Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Drop by for tea

The Mt. Paul United Church Women, Sensational Soups and Community Kitchens will be hosting a Fall Tea on Saturday at the church at 140 Laburnum St. on the North Shore.

The scent-free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with $6 getting you refreshments. Visitors will also be able to purchase items from the baking, crafts and white elephant tables.

Walk with neighbours

The annual Know Your Neighbour Walk will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. on McArthur Island. The walk, organized by the Sikh community with Guru Nanak’s message of “one God, one human race,” is open to all residents of Kamloops. The walk will be followed by a community meal at Gurdwara Sahib at 700 Cambridge Cres. on the North Shore.

Bazaar in Brocklehurst

The Riverbend Seniors Community at 760 Mayfair St. in Brocklehurst is hosting its sixth-annual bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Included will be a knitting/sewing table, Christmas decorations, beading, New 2 You jewelry, pick a pack, a wrapped surprise package for $2 or $5, a silent auction and a bake table.