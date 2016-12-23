Christmas in jail for Surrey drug dealer arrested in Kamloops

A convicted drug dealer from Surrey who was arrested in Kamloops on Thursday will spend Christmas behind bars.

Faizan Ashraf Badat wanted to apply for bail in Kamloops provincial court on Friday, but Judge Roy Dickey told the 25-year-old that wasn’t an option.

Badat was instead placed by prosecutors on a three-day remand for return to the Lower Mainland in custody. But, because of the holidays and how they fall on the calendar, that means he will have spent nearly a week in jail by the time he can seek bail in Surrey on Wednesday.

“It is an unfortunate set of circumstances,” Dickey told Badat in court. “My hands are tied.”

In 2013, Badat was placed on house arrest after being convicted of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Badat’s trial on the Surrey assault charge is slated for Jan. 25. He is also expected to stand trial in June on a weapons-related charge out of Chilliwack.