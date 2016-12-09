Christmas mysteries explained Dec. 17 at Big Little Science Centre

The Big Little Science Centre has a busy lineup until Christmas break. The centre, at 655 Holt St. in Brocklehurst, will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, reopening on Jan. 3 Until then, the centre and its 140-exhibit Exploration Room remains open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a number of shows and activities:

• Saturday, Dec. 10: Light and Colour Show at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — An interactive, fun show that helps you find some rainbows in your life. Help split light and put it back together again. Discover different ways of making light and how the energy works depending on the systems involved.

• Saturday, Dec. 17: Christmas Science Tricks at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Crazy, fun science demonstrations are used to try and explain some Christmas mysteries. How does Santa get down a chimney? Suspend disbelief and show up for a great show. This is a show with some of the science centre’s favourite interactive demos.

• Tuesday, Dec. 20 to Friday, Dec. 23: The Great Roller Coaster Challenge, daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Use materials to design and build an amazing roller coaster. From straight track to crazy loop-de-loops, figure out a way to move a marble to get it across the finish line.