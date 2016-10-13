Chromesthesia back at Barnacle

• Chromesthesia returns Friday to Barnacle Records, 290 Third Ave. The Kamloops Art Gallery provides the art supplies, while the record shop provides some musical inspiration. Drop-in to listen to amateur DJs and create zines. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own tunes. No experience is necessary. It runs 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• The Kamloops Arts Council’s Crossing Bridges Outreach Program is calling for submissions for an upcoming art exhibit exploring mental wellness. A Piece of My

Mind will focus on the meaning of a healthy mind, with the theme inspiration.

The exhibit will also feature work created during Crossing Bridges, a program that provides art workshops to children, youth and adults accessing services from the Canadian Mental Health Association Clubhouse, Phoenix Centre and YWCA Women’s Shelter. Art can be a therapeutic way to address mental health issues such as grief, anxiety, depression, stress and fear.

Works will be on display in the Kamloops Art Council’s main gallery at the Old Courthouse, from Nov. 2 to Nov. 19. An opening reception will take place Nov. 2. To apply, go online to kamloopsarts.ca. Deadline is Oct. 18. The artwork drop-off date is Oct. 29.