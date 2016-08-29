Circle Creek Ranch to host 78th annual Provincial Winter Fair

Following a five-year absence, the Provincial Winter Fair is returning to Kamloops. The fair, which moved to Barriere five years ago, will celebrate its 78th year at the Circle Creek Ranch in upper Sahali from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26. The Barriere event will continue — also under the banner of the 78th Provincial Winter Fair and on the same dates. The two groups are in the midst of a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, with both claiming rights to the annual event.

KTW file photo

Organizers of this year’s Provincial Winter Fair in Kamloops are hoping to bring the tradition back to the city by staging the event close to home.

The 78th annual fair will be held at Circle Creek Ranch in upper Sahali from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26.

“We’re trying to put the fun back into the fair,” said organizer David Arduini.

“With the setting we have, it’s perfect for a country fair . . . It’s very well-groomed, manicured to the nines and close to town.”

Circle Creek Ranch includes a covered building and outdoor areas for the event that sees 4-H students showcase animals that includes beef, sheep and rabbits.

The traditional beef auction will be held on Monday, Sept. 26.

Food trucks, a farmers’ market and a climbing wall are planned.

Farm 2 Chef will also host a event that pairs food and wine.

“We’ve never done that before,” Arduini said.

The fair returns to Kamloops after a five-year run in Barriere — the result of a split between rival agricultural groups.

The Barriere event will continue — also under the banner of the 78th Provincial Winter Fair and on the same date. The two groups are in the midst of a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, with both claiming rights to the annual event.

Organizer Evelyn Pilatzke said the Barriere group has had “overwhelming support” from the 4-H community. Organizers in Kamloops concede the Barriere event this year will be larger.

“We’ve got people coming from all over B.C., Pilatzke said, noting organizers of the Barriere event expect similar attendance to last year.