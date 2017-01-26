City confident Mission Hill construction to resume soon

IN THE PHOTO: This building, part of the Mission Hill development in South Kamloops, has been left unfinished for years. Originally developed by New Future group, headed by Mike Rink, it filed for creditor protection in 2010. Dave Eagles/KTW

A long-unfinished condo complex on the Summit Connector may finally be completed, according to the city’s planning department. At council’s regular Tuesday meeting, Peter Thornhill, an artist whose home overlooks the Mission Hill development, said he wants to see the city take action on the partly constructed building, which has remained a steel and concrete skeleton for years.

“It looks like some bombed-out Third World city,” Thornhill said, asking why the city has not forced the property’s owners to get to work or tear down the structure.

Director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski said the city has options to try to force action on the building, adding he is optimistic the owner is on track to resume construction. Kwiatkowski said the city has spoken with Brentwood Developments, which was hired to complete the condo after an Ontario creditor foreclosed on the property in late 2010, and expects to see new development applications some time this spring.

“We’re all hopeful they’ll be coming in short order with the plans,” he said.

Asked if the building can be safely completed, Kwiatkowski said portions of the structure are still usable, but not all.

“They have done an engineering report on that and, yes, some of the materials will be replaced, including the windows,” he said.

Mission Hill was originally developed by New Future group, headed by Kamloops developer Mike Rink. The group of companies filed for creditor protection in 2010. In 2014, Brentwood Developments development manager Kyle Braithwaite told KTW the company wanted to sell off the remaining 24 units in its completed 54-unit development before moving on. Kwiatkowski said it is his understanding most of those units are now sold.

Attempts by KTW to contact Brentwood about its plans for the project, which have been ongoing since October, have gone unanswered.