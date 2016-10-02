City could save big bucks with tri-level program for projects

A plan to prepare Kamloops for severe storms caused by climate change may have just become a whole lot cheaper.

In her appearance at this past week’s annual UBCM convention in Victoria, Premier Christy Clark announced a new program, jointly funded by Ottawa and Victoria, that will offer up $370 million for sewage, stormwater and drinking-water projects in communities across the province.

Local governments would be required to contribute 17 per cent of a project’s cost.

The City of Kamloops has several million dollars in stormwater upgrades it is hoping to put into place by 2020. During budget talks this year, city staff said not enough money has been put into its drainage system to deal with existing issues.

At the time, council agreed to fund about $6.6 million in stormwater upgrades over the next several years, but staff said the full cost of getting the system to a steady state could be closer to $21 million.

Mayor Peter Milobar said the possibility of having the work funded 83 per cent by other levels of government would mean big savings for the city and taxpayers.

“This is very significant,” he said. “That was our hope, that instead of doing a small project here and then another small project in a few years, we might be able to bundle several together and try to get a substantial amount of work done in short order for less of a hit on the property taxes.”

The potential cash wasn’t the only good news at UBCM, Milobar said. More Mounties are also headed to Kamloops.

Milobar said RCMP have committed to sending some of the 10 additional officers council asked for in 2015, as well as filling vacant existing positions.

“That’s good and welcome news. It’s something we’ve been working with them on for a year now, so it’s nice to see some movement on that,” he said.

Milobar said the new members should put the Kamloops detachment somewhere above 120 Mounties, with members arriving a few at a time in the next five to six months.

“I know that doesn’t maybe seem quick, but in the RCMP world that is, considering they have to transfer people and they may have to sell property and things like that to re-locate,” Milobar said.

Meet second-vice-president Singh

A Kamloops city councillor is on track to become president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Coun. Arjun Singh was elected second vice-president of UBCM at the annual convention.

“It’s a big honour and it’s a good opportunity for some good information to come back to Kamloops, as well as some good representation for Kamloops,” he said.

The organization lobbies the provincial and federal governments on behalf of municipal governments.

Singh said this year’s convention, held in Victoria, featured a conversation on encouraging new rental housing projects he is eager to bring back to Kamloops’ staff.