City council briefs: Cavers wants to count the trees

A Kamloops city councillor wants to take a closer look at the city’s trees.

Coun. Donovan Cavers is asking for an inventory of the city’s trees in order to update Kamloops’ heritage tree bylaw, which protects trees of a certain age or significance.

The city’s parks regulation bylaw currently lists 10 trees deemed “significant,” mainly located in Riverside Park.

The trees are considered significant because of “their importance to the community, including their importance for heritage or landmark value or as wildlife habitat, and therefore are protected from any interference or damage,” the bylaw states.

Cavers said the updated tree inventory would be carried out by volunteers from the Kamloops Heritage Commission, with help from city staff.

Cavers’ motion will be up for debate when council next meets in October.

Industrial park proposed

A company hoping to set up a new industrial park in the city’s southwest will get to make its case to Kamloops city council and the public.

At its Tuesday meeting, council unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing for 2505 Trans Canada Highway W.

Caledonia Holdings Ltd. wants to re-designate the property to light industrial from medium industrial in the city’s official community plan and have it rezoned for an industrial park.

“The applicant would like to develop the land into a small light industrial park similar to other areas such as Laval Crescent and McGill Road,” a report to council states.

Staff is supporting the application, which it says makes use of the property’s high visibility and location near one of the city’s main entryways.