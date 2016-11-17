City, firefighters nearing end of contract talks

Kamloops firefighters are hopeful they will enter 2017 with a new contract that will give them a few years away from the bargaining table.

Kris Krutop, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 913, said he’s optimistic negotiations between the city and firefighters will wrap up by the end of the year.

“We don’t anticipate any major hurdles we can’t overcome at the table,” he said, adding negotiations between the two sides have so far been moving smoothly.

Corporate services and community safety director David Duckworth echoed the union’s comments in an email, saying the city is also pleased with negotiations so far and hopes to finish discussions by the end of 2016.

The city’s last four-year contract with firefighters expired at the end of 2014, the same year it was negotiated.

That deal saw retroactive wage increases of 1.25 per cent for two years, and an additional 0.5 per cent in year three — the average of increases given to firefighters in 15 Lower Mainland communities.

Lower Mainland firefighters typically set the pay rates for the rest of the province, with their counterparts in smaller communities earning similar wages, plus or minus a few percentage points.

Krutop said the city and union have been negotiating for about six months, but serious discussions began this fall.

In addition to wage negotiations, Krutop said bargaining has focused on improving service to residents and make Kamloops Fire Rescue more efficient.

“It’s just analyzing our service and looking at how we deliver it to the public,” he said. “Is it the most efficient it can be? And what are things we can do to make adjustments on both sides to make us more efficient for the taxpayer?”

On contract length, Krutop said firefighters are also looking to follow the lead of other fire departments in B.C., most of which have negotiated contracts through 2019.