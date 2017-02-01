City of Kamloops not blameless in Westsyde Pool roof fiasco

Editor:

Re: The Westsyde Pool roof construction job, which is now delayed indefinitely after the contractor failed to install correct materials:

The importance of the specifications for the pool roof decking would suggest the following:

1) The specifications should have been a highlighted item in the bidding process;

2) The importance of the specifications should have been a line item in the pre-construction meeting agenda;

3) The order for the building materials, complete with material specifications, should have been copied to, and inspected by, the City of Kamloops;

4) On receipt of the building materials, the enclosed data sheets and specifications should have been inspected. Materials testing would also be appropriate.

The City of Kamloops is not blameless in this fiasco.

Howard Leggatt

Kamloops