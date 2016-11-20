City of Kamloops seeks ways to discard biosolids

They could become compost, help out with a mine reclamation or be used in a number of other activities.

However, if the City of Kamloops wants to see someone else use the biosolids it has collected at its wastewater-treatment plant, it will most likely have to pay.

The city has about 70,000 cubic metres of treated sewage sludge left over from treatment, which it has been stockpiling for several years in a decommissioned sewage lagoon at its Mission Flats property.

With the lagoon approaching capacity, public works director Jen Fretz said the city is hoping it can find a company willing to take at least some of the biosolids use them elsewhere.

A request for proposals (RFP) went up on BC Bid this fall and closes next spring.

According to the RPF, the city has up to $600,000 to spend on solids removal this year and up to $300,000 in subsequent years.

The biosolids are Class B — meaning they are allowed to contain detectable levels of pathogens — and are about18 per cent solid and 82 per cent liquid.

Though someone else could be benefitting from the city’s sludge, Fretz said there are more biosolids up for grabs than there are projects where they can be used.

“Based on where the market is and what is out there from an industry perspective, it’s going to be really tough, if not impossible, for us to get rid of this for nothing,” she said.

Fretz said it’s difficult to determine what it will cost the city to remove the biosolids.

“It really varies depending on where they’re going, what the distance might look like and what other projects are going on in the area that might need biosolids,” she said.

While the city used to compost its sludge at Cinnamon Ridge, the biosolids created at the new treatment plant have a different chemical makeup, Fretz said, and the city needs to determine if composting would again be the best option.

A study of options for the solids is in the works and Fretz said the city will be asking the public for its opinions on the best use of the sludge in the coming months, most likely before the end of the year.

“The long-term plan is that, hopefully, we will have some sort of beneficial reuse plan, whatever that may look like, so we’re not having to pay someone to look after those for us,” Fretz said.

The RFP closes in March.