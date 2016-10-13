City of Kamloops still reviewing proposal for former Daily News site

A new plan for the former Kamloops Daily News property could be before the public by the end of the year, Mayor Peter Milobar said.

The city has been in negotiations over a proposal for the empty site at Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue since late spring.

Milobar said it should be clear by December whether the idea is feasible enough to go ahead.

Milobar said negotiations remain at the confidential stage, as is often the case when the city discusses property and other business negotiations.

Little is known about the proposal under study at city hall, though Milobar said it is a “unique proposal compared to all the others we received, either by the public groups or private developers.”

The city received nine proposals for the property, which it once planned to clear in favour of a performing arts centre and parkade.

Several of those proposals looked for new ways to fund an arts centre after residents rejected a November 2015 referendum on a proposed $91-million performing-arts centre.

In a release, one of those groups — the Downtown Neighbourhood Association — called on the city to release more information about what it is doing with those pitches.

“There have been no public comments or further input into this project,” said association member Beat Klossner.

“While we can understand that Kamloops staff and councillors would want some time to consider the various proposals, we think that we should now be approaching a time for some public disclosure of the city’s progress on this.”

Milobar said the city had hoped to make its discussions public this fall, but working through the proposal is taking longer than expected.

“We have to get to a point where we can discuss things publicly,” he said. “I think the impetus for all of this was there was a worry about us demolishing the building without taking a look at other uses or potential and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“The building isn’t being demolished, the parking lot is still generating revenue. We’re letting this thing take its course.”

Milobar said if the current plans don’t pan out, the city will let the public know it is re-examining the other eight proposals for the site.