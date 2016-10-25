City of Kamloops targets sanitary main, creek stabilization

The City of Kamloops has prioritized two projects for funding through a federal program targeted at water and wastewater.

Council on Tuesday approved a funding request for a $15-million replacement of the Tranquille Road sanitary main, as well as $2-million stabilization of Juniper Creek’s banks.

A report stated the Tranquille sewage project is required due to the pipe’s poor condition, noting the project would accommodate future growth. Juniper Creek is beside Barnhartvale Road and suffers from erosion and bank stability concerns. Those in turn add silt to the South Thompson River.

Under the program, 50 per cent of the cost is funded by the federal government and 33 per cent by the province. Municipalities are responsible for remainder of costs.

If approved, the projects need to be completed by spring of 2018.