City of Kamloops wants province to tax users of online rental sites

The City of Kamloops will ask the province to start charging sales tax to users of Airbnb and other online vacation rental sites.

The request comes from Kamloops Accommodation Association head Joey Beltrano.

In a letter to council, Beltrano said the online rentals — which are not charged provincial sales tax under an exemption for properties with fewer than four rooms for rent — are hurting hotels not because of competition, but because landlords are choosing to offer vacation rentals rather than long-term options.

“We operate hotel/ motel accommodations in Kamloops and, over the last year, have experienced continual challenges with assisting new or existing employees to locate affordable monthly rental accommodation,” he wrote. “The vacancy rate is often near zero and, in some cases, we have lost potential employees due to this chronic rental shortage.”

Beltrano asked council to urge the province to do away with the four-room tax exemption.

Coun. Denis Walsh agreed, putting forward a motion to do so — before realizing his ownership of a hotel in Salmon Arm made voting or debating Airbnb regulations a conflict of interest.

Mayor Peter Milobar said taxing Airbnbs is a matter of fairness, adding modern web technology shouldn’t make charging sales tax burdensome for websites, noting many online retailers successfully deal with different rates in different provinces.

But Coun. Tina Lange was skeptical rule changes would make much difference, suggesting many Airbnb owners would just ask visitors to pay them in cash upon arrival to avoid dealing with taxes.

Council voted 6-1 to send a letter to the province, with Coun. Arjun Singh, who said he did not know enough about online vacation rentals, opposed.

Coun. Pat Wallace was absent.