City looking at ways to curb false-alarm costs

The city of Kamloops may take a page from The Boy Who Cried Wolf, as it looks to deal with false alarm calls to police.

At a workshop Tuesday, councillors heard a proposal that would see Kamloops RCMP stop responding to alarm calls from houses and businesses which have had too many false positives in a calendar year.

A well, police would no longer respond non-verified residential alarm calls from residences, and only respond to non-verified alarms from business between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Community safety and corporate services director David Duckworth said verified alarms are those where a homeowner or designated person has been contacted by the alarm company and agrees police should be called — a step many out-of-the-box alarm systems skip. The alarms are separate from panic or hold-up buttons, which would continue to trigger an immediate police response.

Duckworth said police have been dealing with about 1,200 false alarm calls a year, representing about 600 hours of lost time.

Most of the commercial false alarms are coming during business hours, when employees may accidentally trigger the alarm while opening and closing up shop for the day, he said.

“This alone would eliminate most of the false alarms that we get right here,” he said of the hours restrictions.

Staff are also asking council to sign off on stiffer penalties for homeowners and businesses who have repeat false alarms.

Currently, businesses and homeowners pay $100 per false alarm, with two warnings per year. The new proposal would see that change to a $200 fine for the second false alarm and $400 for a third. After three false alarms, police would stop responding.

Several councillors raised concerns that businesses could still be broken into, even if they’ve had many false alarms in the past.

Coun. Tina Lange worried thieves could use the policy to trigger multiple false alarms at businesses.

“Then they would know no one ever responds and they could just go in there and clean the place out,” she said.

RCMP Insp. Sunny Parmar said police are mainly concerned with motion alarms going off inside stores whose perimeters have not been breached, which can be differentiated from cases where a window is smashed and someone has entered the property.

Police are already slow to respond to unverified alarm calls, Duckworth told council, with many only getting a response after one or two hours because they are considered low priority compared to other types of crimes.

Duckworth said the goal of the changes is to encourage homeowners to make sure their alarm systems are well maintained, and to use alarm services where false positives can be caught before police are called out.

A full policy update will be back at council for more debate in about three months.