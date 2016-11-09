City looks at arbitration over bylaw court

The City of Kamloops could ditch bylaw court as it looks for quicker and cheaper ways to settle fine disputes with residents.

Bylaw services manager John Ramsay said an ongoing service review of the department will look at the pros and cons of moving to arbitration rather than court to deal with outstanding fines.

Ramsay said the number of people taken to court by the city each year is low — an annual report for 2015 shows only 27 tickets disputed, with more than half resolved out of court — but the process requires multiple court appearances, which can be a burden for both sides.

“It’s not only a lengthy process for the city to go through that, but it’s costly for the individual involved because they usually have to miss a couple days of work,” he said.

There are some limitations should the city move to arbitration, Ramsay said.

While the city can charge up to $2,000 in fines using the bylaw court system, it would be limited to fines of $500 or less under arbitration.

Ramsay noted in many cases the city is taking residents to court for far less than the $2,000 threshold.

The city’s worst parking violators, for instance, tend to only have six to 10 outstanding tickets — a maximum of about $400 in fines. Compare that to Regina, where media reports last year showed owners of five vehicles each owed more than $20,000 in tickets.

“To be honest with you, a lot of people in Kamloops do pay their tickets,” Ramsay said. “People take responsibility for what they’ve done. We do get people complaining to us, but it’s a small minority.”

The bylaw services review will continue into 2017.