City to meet with contractor as Westsyde Pool reopening date remains a mystery

The City of Kamloops’ capital projects manager is hoping to see an agreement reached by the end of the week with the contractor working on Westsyde Pool, but an opening date for the long-closed facility is still anyone’s guess.

Darren Crundwell sad the city is meeting with D and T Developments Ltd. on Friday, Jan. 27, with the goal of finalizing a plan for the building, where construction has been almost entirely halted since early December.

“We should be close to a resolution and a schedule pretty quick,” he said.

Crundwell said discussions are focused on logistics, not whether the contractor needs to replace roof decking on the facility, decking that was installed without a protective coating required in D and T’s contract with the city.

The city has said the company made a mistake due to the wrong materials being delivered, which the contractor will have to bear the cost of correcting. Compounding the issue, the decking mistake was not caught until more work had been completed, including insulation installation.

The indoor pool closed in June of 2015 after the city discovered warm, moist air had been leaking into the roof, rotting it from the inside out and requiring a $3-million total replacement.

Before the delay, the pool was expected to open in February.