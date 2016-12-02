City of Kamloops buys two North Shore homes for $560K; will demolish for $120K

City of Kamloops buys two North Shore homes for $560K; will demolish...

The City of Kamloops is hoping that tearing down two houses on the northeast side of Spirit Square on the North Shore will improve the atmosphere of the public area.

According to minutes of an in-camera meeting from Sept. 13, released in the agenda for the Dec. 6 council meeting, the city has purchased two homes at 103 and 107 Yew St. for $560,000 and will spend up to $120,000 more to demolish them.

According to BC Assessment, the 107 Yew St. property was valued at $206,100 as of July 1, 2015, while the 103 Yew St. property was valued at $154,900.

Council members voted 8-1 in favour of the purchase, with Coun. Tina Lange opposed.

“It’s really to revitalize that area, open it up, provide better access from Tranquille [Road] to the park,” said director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski.

“At this point, there’s no plan to redevelop or anything like that. It’s just to clear it and provide access.”

Kwiatkowski said staff did not provide specific landscaping plans for the lot once it is cleared, but it may be gravelled for the time being.

The city’s hope is with the houses gone and more open space created, there will be more movement generated toward Spirit Square.

“If you go down Tranquille and look down Yew, those houses are in the way,” he said.

Money for the purchase came from the city’s parkland reserve, while demolition will be covered by the land-sales reserve.

Kwiatkowski said the city plans to bring down the houses early next year.