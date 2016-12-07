City ponders future of suites in homes

Should suites be allowed in every single-family home?

That’s a question the City of Kamloops will ponder as it works to update its official community plan.

Under the current OCP, suites are pre-approved under some zoning classes, but in many cases homeowners must go through the public-hearing process to legally rent a portion of their house.

At a workshop Tuesday, community planner John Locke said Kelowna is looking at easing restrictions on suites to increase the amount of rental stock available, while several other communities allow suites in any single-detached home.

Locke said making it easier to build suites could help increase density in Kamloops — a priority for the new OCP — without putting much strain on existing infrastructure, but also come with some drawbacks.

“For example, introducing suites to a particular area can bring about community resistance, as residents fear that suites will change the character of the neighbourhood,” a report to council reads.

Coun. Tina Lange said she’s all for the proposal in the face of rising housing costs in the city, which could be offset with renters. Lange believes many homeowners are bypassing council and installing illegal suites, rendering the city’s existing regulatory process a “crapshoot.”

“If a tonne of neighbours show up, council may be more favourable to the neighbours . . .” Lange said. “Because of that, a lot of people just take the chance and they put them in.”

However, Mayor Peter Milobar said if residents don’t trust city council to be consistent on suites, it’s not the fault of the city’s regulations, but of city councillors.

“We get two neighbours showing up and suddenly we’re in a 5-4 vote,” he said, noting easing restrictions could leave residents with legitimate complaints without a voice.

“Yes, we’re supposed to be a council of bold leadership,” Milobar said. “But we’re also supposed to be a council that listens to the neighbourhood.”

Locke said staff will look for more input from the public on the secondary-suites question when another round of public input on the OCP begins next year.