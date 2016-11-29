City pulls out $100,000 to help agencies lure businesses to Kamloops

Venture Kamloops, the Kamloops Innovation Centre and the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce will have an extra $100,000 to attempt to raise the city’s profile with businesses in the Lower Mainland.

Mayor Peter Milobar said the extra cash from the city will allow the three organizations to spend more on some of their existing projects, with the goal of capitalizing on the increasing cost of living in the Vancouver area and convincing businesses to make Kamloops their home.

“If they have a bit more funding, they could go to another level,” Milobar said.

“We’re not creating new programs. It’s trying to tap into different programs they found they’ve had some success with and enhance that.”

The funding is enough for five to seven programs, Milobar said, which will include financial support for local companies attending the 2017 #BCTECH Summit and Kamloops Innovation’s fellowship program, which brings founders of start-up companies to the city to live and work for free for a week.

Milobar said the fellowship program allows Kamloops Innovation to showcase the convenience of the city and has resulted in a few start-ups moving here.

“Everyone in Kamloops knows how close the Lower Mainland is, but there’s a lot of people who don’t get it, and they almost have to be here a little bit and then they go ‘Oh, OK, I get it,’” he said.

Lincoln Smith, executive director of Kamloops Innovation, said the group has run summer fellowships for three years, setting people up in a rented apartment in downtown Kamloops and hosting them in the centre’s office space.

Smith said those who don’t end up seeing Kamloops as home can still go back to their communities and spread the word about what the city has to offer.

He said the new funding demonstrates the city’s confidence in Kamloops’ technology industry.

“We’re pretty excited about how it’s going to augment and help us make even bigger the plans and programs we already have,” he said.

For its first use of the cash, the groups sent Milobar and some local businesspeople to the Startup Canada Awards in Vancouver in October.

“The combination of the mayor’s presence, two award recipients from Kamloops and the sponsorship of the post-event celebration made Kamloops a prominent topic of conversation among the event attendees,” the city said in a release.

Milobar said the funding came in the form of a one-time draw from the 2015 budget surplus. Council will decide if the program produces enough tangible success, such as bringing in more start-up companies, to continue funding in future years.

“It may be something you only need to do once and that’s enough to get you over that critical mass of awareness,” Milobar said.