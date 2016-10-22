City reaches settlement in TCC leakage problem

A settlement has been reached in the expensive leakage problem at the Tournament Capital Centre.

A press release sent out by parks, recreation and cultural-services director Byron McCorkell notes the City of Kamloops has agreed to a settlement with all parties involved in the building’s envelope-repair situation.

After formal mediation, the city will receive $865,000 in compensation for damages to the TCC fieldhouse building.

Council voted to accept the terms of the settlement during an in-camera meeting on Oct. 18. Councillors Tina Lange, Donovan Cavers, Ken Christian, Dieter Dudy, Arjun Singh, Marg Spina and Pat Wallace were in favour. Coun. Denis Walsh opposed accepting the settlement. Mayor Peter Milobar was away on city business.

The fieldhouse was designed and built by Stantec Architecture and D&T Developments.

The building was constructed in 2007, with moisture leakage following.

In May 2013, city council authorized administration to investigate the remediation of the building and to conduct repairs, which were completed in 2014. At the time, council also directed administration to pursue, through litigation, the costs associated with the repair of the building.

“These costs were pursued through mediation and the city received a settlement it is satisfied with,” McCorkell said. “By reaching a mediated settlement, the city and all parties involved avoided a lengthy trial and extra associated costs. This settlement concludes the process and the city is pleased to achieve a resolution with all involved parties.”