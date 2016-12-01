City sick leave shouldn’t be a perk

Editor:

This is about the budget our city is now discussing. The one subject that irritates me as a taxpayer and citizen of Kamloops is sick leave.

Two years ago, I was introduced to a city worker who had just retired. In our conversation, he stated he and his wife were going to spend the winter in Mexico or Arizona.

“I have over $5,000 that was paid out for sick leave that I never took,” he stated.

Now, I must ask how people can get sick leave for not being sick.

Sick leave should only be granted when a person is sick. That should be supported with a statement from a registered nurse or doctor.

No way should sick leave be saved as another perk or entitlement. How dare the city plan to raise taxes while giving union workers money for no reason.

Ed Skretka

Kamloops