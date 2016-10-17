City spending more than $1 million preparing for next big storm

Another cleanup project stemming from a major storm in 2014 will begin this week.

The City of Kamloops is advising drivers to expect some delays on the Summit Connector starting Thursday and continuing into November as work begins on the area’s storm-drainage network.

The project, which includes a new detention pond at the hairpin turn on Summit Drive and a storm drainage-pipe network, will see traffic drop to one lane in each direction during construction from Oct. 26 to about Nov. 15.

The contract for the project, worth $942,700, has been awarded to Dawson Construction.

The full budget for the upgrades, which will reduce the amount of sediment funnelled into the river during storm events, is $1.3 million.