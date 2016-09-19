City staff burning for more cash for fire-training building

Kamloops city council will decide Tuesday whether to spend an extra $575,000 on a building designed to be set alight.

The city is looking to rebuild its Kamloops Fire Rescue training centre after agreeing to sell the land it sits on to BC Hydro for a new substation.

The property is off McGill Road, adjacent to Kenna Cartwright Park.

While city real-estate manager Dave Freeman said BC Hydro’s purchasing cost for the land includes money necessary to rebuild KFR’s burn building and training centre elsewhere, staff is now asking for extra dollars from the city’s reserve fund in to give firefighters a better practice space.

“The existing burn building is a large, multi-storey concrete building that necessitates the use of Class A wood burning materials for fire training purposes,” capital projects manager Darren Crundwell wrote in a report to council.

“During the design phase of this project, staff learned that modern burn buildings are generally constructed from steel and use clean-burning fuels, such as propane or natural gas. A new steel structure would be considerably safer for firefighters and more environmentally sustainable.”

Staff is also asking for an extra $175,000 to construct the classroom and office facilities surrounding the burn building.

Crundwell said the $750,000 will be paid back over the next five years, with interest, out of Kamloops Fire Rescue’s budget. The cash will come from the elimination of a management position at KFR, which costs the city about $150,000 a year in wages and benefits.

“Once the $750,000 internal short-term loan is fully repaid in five years, the funding source for this position would be fully eliminated from the KFR annual budget,” the report states.

How much money the city will receive from BC Hydro for the land sale has yet to be released, but Freeman said a figure should be available by the end of the year

The new substation is intended to meet electricity demands for a local population increase of up to 25 per cent.