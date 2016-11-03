City staff told car is still king among Kamloops commuters

Residents want more trails and cycling routes, but public engagement conducted for the city of Kamloops shows the car is still king in the Tournament Capital.

Nearly 70 per cent of residents who responded to online or in-person questionnaires from the city said they get around the city most often by driving alone, James Donnelly, senior transportation engineer with Urban Systems, told city council at a workshop this week.

The second-most popular response was also driving with at least one other person in the vehicle, which 46 per cent of residents reported doing (responders were allowed to choose multiple answers to the question).

Biking and busing scored the lowest of the results at 27 and 19 per cent, with walking coming in at 40 per cent.

Donnelly said while cars are the city’s preferred mode of transportation, survey participants generally said they would rather see the city spend more money on sidewalks, walking paths and cycling trails — with about 20 per cent of respondents arguing the city should stop expanding vehicle capacity on its roads to encourage the use of alternative transportation.

The survey results will help form the city’s next transportation master plan, which will be completed once the city updates its official community plan next year. Mayor Peter Milobar said the city needs to read between the lines when it comes to responses.

“It’s very easy to say, ‘Well, if only there was this half block of sidewalk on the street I’d walk to work more often’,” he said.

Milobar said he supports improving the city’s transit system and pedestrian routes, but some of the numbers showed a conflict between what people want and what they’ll actually use.

“I think you have to be mindful that, when you ask people, ‘Would you like to do more of what you know is good for your health and welfare and the environment,’ they’re going to say, ‘I would love to do more,’” he said.