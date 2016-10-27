Does the city think we don’t deserve sidewalks in Brock?

Editor:

I live in west Brocklehurst and I’m wondering what the so-called Tranquille beautification committee is doing to make our neighbourhood better. We have seen no improvements whatsoever.

We still have no sidewalks west of Southill Street. It’s horrible during the winter as the roadside is icy or full of puddles. Every time a big gas tanker goes by, we get soaked with dirty spray from its 30 tires.

Does the city think we don’t deserve a sidewalk?

Dozens of these tankers go through our neighbourhoods day and night — every day. The reason is that it’s easier for them to get to the highway. Ord Road is a truck route — or so the signs claim. But they can’t get out to the highway from there.

I don’t know about anyone else out here, but I’m tired of the winter conditions we have to contend with. We need sidewalks.

Davey Dunbar

Kamloops