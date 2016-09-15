City vying for Special Olympics

Kamloops’ next multi-sport event may be the 2017 Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) Summer Games.

KTW learned last week that the Tournament Capital would be entering a bid for the 2017 Games, a report later confirmed by a city source.

On Tuesday, Tournament Capital co-ordinator Sean Smith said the city could be named host of the event as early as Sept. 20.

“We are currently working on it,” he said. “We’re just going to council next Tuesday.

“We are looking to bring them here, yes.”

The Special Olympics aim to enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities, optimizing the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle through sport.

Organizers expect 1,280 athletes and 348 coaches would be in attendance at the Summer Games should they come to Kamloops.

Eleven sports — aquatics, athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, fivepin bowling and tenpin bowling — are included in the Games.

The 2017 event would begin on Thursday, July 6, with the arrival of teams and the opening ceremony.

Competition would take place on Friday and Saturday, with the closing ceremony wrapping the event on Saturday night.

The SOBC Summer Games is a qualifier for the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, which will next take place in Nova Scotia in 2018.

“Multi-sport events are great for the community, bring a lot of different groups together,” Smith said. “Special Olympics B.C. has been great to work with in the past.

“If we can host those athletes in Kamloops next July, we’d sure like to do that.”

Kamloops played host to the 2015 SOBC Winter Games, which brought more than 700 athletes from across B.C. and the Yukon to compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speedskating.