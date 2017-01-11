City will collect $6-million for Sahali property

B.C. Hydro will pay the city more than $6 million for a Sahali property in a project meant to accommodate the city’s future power needs.

Kamloops council approved the deal to sell property at 1455 McGill Road for $4.2 million. It will receive an additional $2 million to fund relocation or replacement of city infrastructure at the property used for fire training.

City mayor Peter Milobar said the purchase by B.C. Hydro for a substation is a vote of confidence in the city’s growth.

“It’s great for them to come forward and address those needs with a new substation.”