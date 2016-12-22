City will save via promotion and elimination of position

Getting rid of one of its supervisory management positions should save the city about $115,000 a year.

Director of corporate services and community safety David Duckworth said the city has opted to promote bylaw services supervisor John Ramsay to community safety manager and will do away with his previous position.

Ramsay has been acting in the role since former manager Jon Wilson parted ways with the city this past fall.

Via email, Duckworth said the extra funds will likely stay in the bylaws budget and be used to increase “front-line supervision” for bylaws staff.