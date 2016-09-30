City’s Ajax review costs over budget

A review of the Ajax mine could go more than 60 per cent over initial budget, thanks to delays and difficulties in acquiring information, a report headed to city council Tuesday states.

Allan Michener, environmental services supervisor for the city, said SLR Consulting will need about $200,000 more to finish its review of the KGHM Ajax copper and gold mine.

The city hired SLR Consulting in May 2015 at a cost of $300,000. Cash for the review came from KGHM itself.

Michener said because of the delays in the Ajax assessment process and the difficulties in getting information from the company, the review is going over budget.

“SLR has delivered on all required tasks to date however, there has been a significant amount of effort required by SLR and city staff to work through KGHM’s application and to work with KGHM, the BCEAO [B.C. Environmental Assessment Office] and other members of the project’s Technical Working Group,” he wrote.

“The official timeline was suspended due to technical components that needed to be worked out and significant work continues in the background to address these components.”

KGHM’s review has been on hold since May as the company responds to questions and comments from the public, First Nations and SLR. The city’s consultant alone flagged more than 800 items in the Ajax application. ‘It’s not clear when the process will resume, though KGHM has in the past suggested it could happen this fall.

Michener said the additional $200,000 would allow SLR to review new submissions from KGHM and prepare a final report to council. That report is intended to guide the city’s official submission on the project to BCEAI, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency and the provincial and federal governments.

In his report, Michener suggests the money could come from the general reserve.

Public works director Jen Fretz said staff can’t approach KGHM about paying the remainder of SLR’s fees on its own, but would if council directs them to do so on Tuesday.