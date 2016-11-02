City’s real estate market still hot

The city’s real estate market continued its pace of strength in October with another double-digit increase over last year.

A total of 258 residential units changed hands last month, up from 202 in October last year.

The numbers in October are down from September’s totals, marking a typical slowdown that typically lasts until early next year.

“We’ve had a strong year,” said Katherine Rutherford, president of Kamloops & District Real Estate Association.

“This October compared to last year was very strong.”

The sales increases over last year run counter to trends in the Lower Mainland, where imposition of a 15 per cent tax on foreign workers has dramatically slowed sales and brought the market to a standoff.

Rutherford said those in the industry are uncertain where the market will head. She has heard anecdotal reports of sales scuttled in Metro Vancouver that cascaded into killing contingent deals in Kamloops.

In addition to uncertainty created by the tax on foreign purchasers is the change brought in by the federal Liberal government making it more difficult for first-time buyers to qualify for a mortgage by requiring a higher, “stress-test” mortgage rate.

Those new rules came in Oct. 17, causing a rush followed by a lull. Rutherford said it’s too early to know whether it will affect prices and sales volumes here.

“We’re going to keep an eye on how it affects us going forward. It focuses on millennial and first-time buyers. Will they buy more apartments and townhouses or stay at home and save up? . . . Will it drive prices down so first-time buyer can afford them?”

The median price for a single-family home in Kamloops was $405,000 in October.

Listings, at 1,340, are down about 20 per cent from last year — something that typically moves prices higher.