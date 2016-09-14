City’s transit fleet will be all-natural gas in 2017

The City of Kamloops stands to save about $290,000 when it converts the remainder of its bus fleet to compressed natural gas in 2017, city council heard Tuesday.

Director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski said the 25 CNG buses already in use in the city are less expensive than expected, even as the price of diesel slumped well below original estimates.

Kwiatkowski said maintenance costs for the buses had been pegged at just under 80 cents per kilometre, due to initial concerns about how they would hold up in the Kamloops climate, but are averaging at about 30 cents.

While the city expected to see savings from the buses four years after purchase, Kwiatkowski said the city saw savings of about $19,000 in their first full year of operation.

BC Transit offered the city another 19 buses earlier this year, which are expected to arrive in early 2017.

According to a government release, the vehicles will be equipped with security cameras. GPS technology to allow riders to track bus times is planned for the future.

Kwiatkowski said an announcement by Fortis BC that it will hike rates by 80 per cent for residential ratepayers will not affect the cost of the city’s fleet.