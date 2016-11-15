Every time Tammy Baron gets rid of something country, she apologizes to her late father-in law Roy. Cjs Nightclub was once decorated with bullhorns, cougars — you name it — a place where real-life cowboys visited on weekends from throughout the region to toss back Texas Teas mixed by bartenders in cowboy vests. These days, flame-blowing drink stunts have replaced western attire and two-steppin’ is few and far between live shows, art battles and today’s popular music.

“It’s sad that it’s no longer that, but again, you just kind of move with the times,” Tammy said.

The club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month and KTW dropped by to discuss its storied history in downtown Kamloops. A former Mountie turned businessman, Roy Baron founded the old western watering hole, which began its life as Jack Daniel’s. The name, often shortened to JD’s, lasted about six or seven years before the Tennessee distillery sent a letter advising the name be changed due to copyright infringement, thus conceiving Cactus Jack’s Saloon.

Located in an old multi-storey building on Seymour Street — now the Rex Hall — Wednesday nights became popular and two-step lessons taught cowboys and left-feet alike to keep up with the quick-footed rhythm of country music. The bar also became known for bull-riding nights and rodeo sponsorships. Those days, however, are long gone.

If the old Cactus Jack’s was a country bar, today’s Cjs — shortened because, like JD’s, everyone just called it that anyway — is a much more diverse nightclub and concert venue.

“We’re trying to bring in acts that appeal to a broader spectrum,” said general manager Chuck Ferguson. “So, rather than being specifically country or specifically rock and roll, we are bringing in people like Coleman Hell, we’re trying to do a reggae night.”

Cjs moved from that historic location on Seymour Street in 2009 after Roy got fed up during a landlord dispute. Just down the road, Fifth Avenue offered a venue at triple the capacity, paving the way for mid-sized acts. That was the better part of a decade ago, a transition that was tricky to start and ultimately redefined the bar to what it is today.

Many people have come and gone from Cjs over the years: Geoff Smith, who went on to own the since shuttered Thirsty Dog (now Red Collar), Teri Willey, now part-owner of the Blue Grotto — too many to name. Roy died in 2013, a loss felt not only by the Barons, but also throughout the community. Cjs, however, remained in the family. Roy’s son and retired NHLer Murray Baron and wife Tammy help run the bar and Roy’s wife Joyce still attends the odd show at age 75.

“She drinks tequila more and better than anyone I know,” Murray said with a laugh.

Tammy’s mom does the cash and an ex-nanny does inventory, a couple of nephews worked at the bar, too.

“I think he’s [Roy] looking down going . . . ” Tammy said.

“What are they doing?” Murray interrupted.

“No!” Tammy said with a laugh. “What have they done to my bar?! No, I think he’s loving the fact that his son is getting involved in it.”

While they laugh at the thought of Roy seeing the place now, the reality is demand for a country bar in Kamloops isn’t what it used to be, say the Barons.

The growth of Thompson Rivers University and popularity of electronic music impacted that. Country music also changed, influenced by other genres like rock and pop.

“You see more and more of that now, Florida Georgia Line and those guys are all crossover artists now,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson ran the door at the old and new venue for years and has since taken over management duties. On the front lines, he’s seen it all — but his lips are sealed.

“You could write a book,” Tammy said. “But don’t!”

Ferguson succeeded Rob Medves in management. Medves worked at the bar for almost a decade before passing suddenly almost two years ago — one of the hardest times in the bar’s history.

“It was tough for the staff. It was tough for us,” Tammy said. “It was such a shock.

The nature of operating for 30 years in a smaller market means longtime staff become connected and recognize faces of patrons in the community. That social environment carries through, with staff and patrons both commended for keeping the bar alive all these years.

“We’re actually getting to that point where there’s second-generation patrons,” Ferguson said. “Their parents partied here and now they are.”

New regulars cycle in every couple of years or so and, when drinks are flowing and the lights are down, cupid has been known to drop by the club. Tammy noted a local massage therapist who met her husband at the bar.

“There’s been a handful of people who said we met at Cjs,” she said.

On Nov. 25, the club will celebrate its anniversary with a performance by Prism, a band that was touring and performing when the club first opened and one with a local connection, being that the group’s former lead singer, Henry Small, lives in Kamloops.

A plaque will also be unveiled on a wall in the lounge in memory of Roy.

While Tammy will likely apologize more than once for putting the plaque on a wall that dons no bullhorns, the Barons are open to bringing back country, if one day it’s what the people want.

“I’m hoping that every year is different and that maybe country will turn around and we’ll get more of the young people wanting to hear the country,” Tammy said.

Live music earns club kudos

While country is no longer the main focus of Cjs Nightclub, live country acts got it nominated for the British Columbia Country Music Association awards for venue of the year. The awards were held in Vancouver in late October.

“We lost out to the Roxy [in Vancouver], but that’s OK,” Tammy said.

The live music is something Tammy is particularly proud of, having moved the stage from the opposite corner of the room, opening it up on the east side of the building and adding tables and seating to create a lounge atmosphere at the back where pool tables once were. Outsourced sound services and a new stage have received kudos from performers.

Showtimes also changed, performances bumped up earlier so those who come out on a weeknight won’t be out all night. VIP areas with comfortable seating allow events like birthday and bachelorette parties to book the space, which has its own bar, but the hope is to hold more fundraiser events in the future, as well.

“Kind of just trying to make it welcoming to all of the ages,” Tammy said.

Next 30 years?

While the Barons hope to be living in Arizona, soaking up rays during retirement in the next 30 years, their long-term vision for Cjs is similar to their direction today.

“I want live acts,” Tammy said. “That would be my dream.”

Tammy said youngsters prefer DJs to live bands, but it’s just not the same as a group creating sounds together and telling stories between songs.

“One song runs into the other and yet we’ll fill the place,” Tammy said.