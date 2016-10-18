Classics frequent podium in Penticton Pentathlon

The Kamloops Classic Swimming club had 73 podium finishes at the Penticton Iron Pentathlon on the weekend, with 39 Kamloops swimmers competing in the 280-athlete event.

The Classics finished the weekend with 24 first-place finishes, 19 seconds and 28 thirds.

Over the three-day pentathlon, swimmers competed in five events each day, with the times in all events going toward determining the triple iron pentathlete champion of the meet.

Kamloops’ Sienna Angove won a total of 10 events and had three second-place finishes, winning the 10-and-under girls’ Iron Pentathlete Award.

Meanwhile, Ryder Litke won six events and had nine seconds to win the 10-and-under boys’ Iron Pentathlete Award.

Jack Cameron finished third in 11- and 12-year-old boys’ action, with one first-place, one second-place and nine third-place finishes. Keane Smart also finished third, she in 13- and 14-year-old girls’, with three wins, and three third-place finishes.

Ryley McRae had two seconds and two thirds to finish third in 15-and-over boys’ competition.

Kyle Bates, Cameron, Emma Doern, Connor Sutherland and Jake Gysel posted 100 per cent best times at the meet.