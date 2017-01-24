Classics grab silver in Kelowna

The Kamloops Classic Swimming club finished second at the 2017 Snowfest Invitational Swim Meet in Kelowna on the weekend, capturing 56 medals and setting five new club records at the 16-team competition.

Kamloops’ medal haul included 17 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

Jackson Litke was among the leaders for the Classics, winning gold medals in the 50-metre butterfly, 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley (IM) and 200m butterfly.

Keana Smart won three gold medals, touching the wall first in the 50m and 200m backstrokes, as well as the 200m freestyle. She also set a new club record in the 13- to 14-year-old girls’ age group and qualified for the Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in Toronto this summer.

Josh Ogilvie won two gold medals, one in the 400m IM, the other in the 200m butterfly.

Sienna Angove, Claire Bagabuyo, Finn Vukusic, Reid McCauley, Emma Doern, Raine Dixon and Sarah Koopmans also had strong weekends for the Classics in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, the Thompson Rivers WolfPack finished eighth at the Snowfest, capturing 14 medals — three golds, seven silvers and four bronzes.

Breena Rusnell won gold in the 200m IM, silvers in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke and bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Gabrielle Dagasso won a silver medal in the 100m backstroke and a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke, while Joelle Young won golds in both the 200m breaststroke and 200m backstroke, a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke and bronze medals in the 50m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Jagdeesh Uppal won silvers in both the 50m and 200m breaststrokes.