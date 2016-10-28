Classics make waves provincially, nationally

The Kamloops Classic Swimming club began the 2016-2017 swim season with 24 athletes on national, provincial, regional and varsity teams across North America.

Leading the way is Ryley McRae, who was named to the Canadian National Junior ID Team, based on his results from the 2016 Canadian Age Group Swimming Championships held in Calgary.

McRae was also named to B.C.’s provincial team, along with Classics teammates Ethan Jensen and Megan Dalke. Jackson Litke was named to the B.C. Prospects Camp.

Max Angove, Michael Degasso, Jack Cameron, Mitch Ryan, Trevor Laupland, Emma Doern, Cate Wharton, Keana Smart and Haley Rowden have been named to the Okanagan Regional Development Squad.

Additionally, the Classics have nine graduates currently swimming for varsity clubs across the continent.

In Canada, Megan Dalke (UBC), Meaghan Frenks (Simon Fraser University), Gabrielle Dagasso (TRU), Taylor Carmichael (TRU), Jagdeesh Uppal (TRU) and Kieran Waterous (University of Waterloo) are competing in university athletics.

Makena Sutherland (New Mexico State), Dylana Milobar (University of California State Bakersfield) and Colin Gilbert (University of Denver) are showcasing the Classics’ program south of the border.